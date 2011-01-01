SETTLEMENTS:

Just east of the Temple Mount, now occupied by Islamic mosques, is the original area called Zion,

believed to have been the site of the ancient Israelite capital where King David lived. Today it is called Silwan, an Arab community.

Jews living there in the early 1900’s were attacked by Arab mobs and expelled by the British-led Jordanian Arab Legion.

Now some 2,000 Jews have moved back, believing they are fulfilling the Zionist mission to return the Land of Israel to its people. By Shira Sorko-Ram Do you know there is a subject that if any UN official brought up, he or she would be mocked and instantly silenced? Have you heard that Jewish communities spread across Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) - some more than a century ago - but were destroyed by Arab marauders before Israel became a state? Jewish pioneers chose those barren hills, built their homesteads and established communities - much like early Americans did in the 19th century. But unlike the unknown frontiers of America, Jews began coming back to Judea and Samaria and the Old City of Jerusalem including the areas of Zion and the pool of Siloam (Shiloach) where their ancestors had lived 2000-3000 years ago! But then, thriving Jewish communities were ethnically-cleansed by Arab forces in the early 20th century during the British occupation. Let me tell you some real stories about these "illegal settlements." ZION Before the establishment of the state of Israel, everybody living in the Holy Land called themselves Palestinians. Since there was no state and no national identity, that was the only name around - given by Roman Emperor Hadrian. In Jerusalem, just south of the Mosque of Omar, is an area called Silwan. It is considered by archeologists to be the site of the ancient Israelite capital where King David reigned, also called Zion in the Bible - the city of David and the city of God: “The Lord loves the gates of Zion more than all the other dwellings of Jacob. Glorious things are said of you, city of God.” Psalm 87:2–3 How can a pagan world which almost exclusively receives its information from the liberal media, believe that the God of Heaven and Earth loves Zion? And incidentally, you probably know that the most demonized description with which Islam slanders Israel is none other than “the Zionist entity.” In 1884, the Old City of Jerusalem (including Zion/Silwan) was not much more than a run-down, neglected village. But because of its significance to Judaism, Yemenite Jews settled here that year. The Jewish neighborhood flourished for over 50 years until they were expelled by Muslim mobs in 1938. Zion would not see its Jewish people who “take pleasure in her stones,” until the 1967 war when Jerusalem again was back in the hands of Israel. About 35 years ago, devout Jews revisited Silwan and began to buy property in this area. They have since returned to live in that neighborhood, amidst, as you can imagine, a great outcry from the world. But for these “settler” families, this city is a priority in their struggle to reclaim their national Jewish heritage. They have bought homes, much to the rage of Arab officials, the UN and the EU, not to speak of the Muslim nations of the world. But as you can imagine, the Jews who have returned to live on Mount Zion will never leave their roots again, no matter what resolutions are passed by the UN. GUSH ETZION

The lovely new town of Gush Etzion in the hills of Judea, built as Israeli Jews again return to these

areas where Arab forces forcibly expelled Jews living there in 1948. There would have been millions more

Jews there if the British had not closed the borders of ancient Israel to the Jews during the Holocaust. MY VISIT TO JERUSALEM I myself visited East Jerusalem, when I was in Jordan as a teenager in 1959. Jerusalem was still a neglected, run-down backwater town. As I walked through the Old City, all I could see were dark alleys between ancient stone houses and shops. When we arrived at the Western Wall, it too was in a narrow alley. One of our group looked toward the Wall and began to pray. The Jordanian guide (Arabs called themselves Jordanians for that 19-year occupation period) instantly told him to stop or we would all be arrested. I am convinced that during the 19 years of Jordan’s occupation of the Old City, none of the Arabs ever dreamed of making that small town - more a medieval village - a capital of anything. Remember, even in 1959, no one had yet invented a Palestinian Muslim people. Perhaps it was in the minds of a few like the Egyptian Yasser Arafat who made it his life mission to create this new people, but he only got started in 1964.

The Old City of Jerusalem, the way it looked when I visited it in 1959.

It was then under Jordanian occupation and no one dreamed about making it a Muslim capital in those days! THE INCREDIBLE SIX DAY WAR Jordan had occupied the West Bank and Jerusalem for 19 years when again the Arab armies declared that once and for all they would throw Israel into the sea. Instead, in six days, the Israeli army, obviously backed by the armies of the Lord, conquered the Old City of Jerusalem and all of Judea and Samaria, pushing the Jordanians back across the Jordan River. Israel also captured the Sinai Desert and Gaza from Egypt and the Golan Heights from Syria! In six days. I moved to Jerusalem four months after that war. I found the people of Israel walking as if in a dream. There was euphoria in the air. The Jewish people had come back home! The ancient Western Wall was back in their hands. The Israeli people found that the old Jewish quarter had been decimated by the Jordanians, including 35 synagogues. The former Jewish homes were now occupied by 6,000 Arabs. But the Jews went to work immediately to rebuild the Jewish Quarter. And build they did. They cleared the shacks which had been built around the Western Wall, and evacuated the 6,000 squatters. Today all the world has seen pictures of the large pavilion of the Western Wall dedicated to the people of Israel - actually to all peoples - who want to come and pray near the stones of the wall which once surrounded the twice-built Temple of the Lord. And the Jewish Quarter is once again filled with Jewish families. FIGHTING GOD ISN’T A GOOD PLAN This ancient city of Jerusalem is the place where John Kerry announced to the world, and Barack Hussein Obama legislated into international law, that East Jerusalem belongs to the Muslim people alone. They declared that the city of David, the city that God designated to be the place where Yeshua of Nazareth, the King of the Jews will one day reign, is illegally occupied by Israel and belongs only to the Islamic, newly created Palestinian people. But then here’s what the God of Israel has to say about it. And the Lord will take possession of Judah as His inheritance in the Holy Land, and will again choose Jerusalem...

...For thus says the Lord of hosts: “He sent Me after glory, to the nations which plunder you; for he who touches you touches the apple of His eye. Zechariah 2:12,8 The former President and the former Secretary of State have just stuck their fingers in God’s eye.

The new Jewish Quarter of ancient Jerusalem, beautifully rebuilt

and renovated from the rubble of its destruction in 1948 Back to Top

February 2017 Dear Maoz Partner, This year, Passover comes in the middle of April when the Israeli landscape is at its most beautiful - clothed in flowers and greenery from Galilee to the Arava wilderness in the south - where even the desert shoots forth green grass and flowers for a brief season. And this year composer and conductor David Loden will again be presenting the incomparable Handel’s Messiah to the people of Israel. The audience will hear the Word of God in the Hebrew language as it is sung, along with the written words in Hebrew, English and German on their program. Many will take their keep-sake program home with them, where they can re-read the powerful and unsurpassing Words of the prophets and apostles. The first two concerts will be held in the central area of Israel - Or Akiva and Tel Aviv. Five hundred and fifty Holocaust survivors have been given complimentary tickets. The orchestra will consist of 17 musicians and there will be 32 mostly Messianic Jewish members of the choir organized and led by David. The third concert will be held in the iconic YMCA concert hall across the street from the famous King David Hotel, where the acoustics are magnificent. The quality of these concerts are the fruit of the incredible talent and perseverance of David Loden, considered the father of Israel’s modern Messianic music. (We can say with certainty, that before the Lodens arrived in the 1980’s there was no such thing as Hebrew Messianic music in the State of Israel!) Moreover, as a classically-trained musician, singer and composer, together with his deep relationship with our Messiah, David is the only believer we know of in Israel who could put together a production of this quality. At 81 years old, he is not only still going strong, but utilizing even more avenues and opportunities to reach our people with the Word of God through music. Now all that is needed is $30,000 to present these three concerts to God’s chosen people - the very people through whom the Word of God was given to the whole world! Our goal for the prize of the high calling of God is to believe and to work towards that day when “All Israel shall be saved!” We believe such opportunities are as exhilarating to you as they are to us! Planting the seed of God Words,



Ari & Shira Sorko-Ram