By Shira Sorko-Ram This is the final article in a series of three. My purpose is to point out very specific national transgressions and injustices committed by Israeli governmental institutions and public organizations. Because the witness of the Messianic Jews and all believers in Yeshua living in the land is the hope of salvation for the Israeli people, in this issue we take the persecution of born-again believers as a very serious attack on Israel’s future and well-being. Finally, we will comment on the failures of the Orthodox institutions.